Posted: Mar 21, 2020 8:39 AMUpdated: Mar 21, 2020 8:39 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Senate has announced it closure through Friday, March 27th.

Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat in a statement said:

“The Oklahoma Senate will remain closed through Friday, March 27. During this time, we are working hard, be it remotely, to help deliver essential state services and to meet the needs of our constituents during this health crisis. Senators and our staff remain in constant contact with the governor and other executive branch officials in health care and education, our federal delegation and various leaders from key private sector industries as we work to address this serious health care crisis.

At this point, no final plans have been made on when the 2020 session or the state budget will be completed, but our senators are working hard with their legislative counterparts on those and other important issues.

The Senate has not yet learned the results of COVID-19 testing performed on personnel and senators earlier this week. We remain in continuous contact with OU Medicine, which is working to get those results. OU Medicine says the private lab with which they have contracted for testing is experiencing an overwhelming demand.

Finally, I want to express thanks on behalf of the entire Oklahoma Senate to all those who have reached out to inquire about our health and safety. We are doing well and are working hard for Oklahoma. I appreciate the staff and members of the Oklahoma Senate for their professionalism in this hour. We should all be confident that our state and our nation will endure through this time as we have throughout history, by pulling together and working toward the common good.”