Posted: Mar 21, 2020 8:19 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2020 8:26 PM

Evan Fahrbach

Any child ages 1-18 can pick up free breakfast and lunch thanks to Bartlesville Public Schools on weekdays.

Pickups will be available to-go only from both Central Middle School and Madison Elementary. Breakfast will be given out from 8:00-9:30 AM with lunch from 11:00 AM-12:30 PM.

Guests will need to drive up with eligible children and notify the staff on how many meals they need. BPS says the guests must remain in their vehicle to ensure staff and guest safety.

Staff will place the to-go product on the groud six-feet from the vehicle for the driver to pick up.

No walk-ups are allowed. You can check the daily offering on the Bartlesville Child Nutrition Facebook page.

There will also be buses delivering both the breakfast and lunch at one time (see graphic below). The exact stop locations will be available by contacting Orville Burke at BurksOH@bps-ok.org or Amanda Whitworth at WhitworthAR@bps-ok.org.

The meals will be prepared by Sodexo in a health-department certified kitchen.