Posted: Mar 23, 2020 1:37 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2020 1:39 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may consider a declaration for emergency as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

District One Commissioner Mitch Antle said they have not yet received any information from Washington County Emergency Management's Executive Director Kary Cox about a recommendation for an emergency declaration, but those conversations will more than likely be held soon. He said this opens the door for the county to receiving funding.

If the Commissioners decide that they want to pursue a declaration in a future meeting, Commissioner Antle said it would be easy to find an example of a declaration. He said several counties have already declared an emergency, and that they can base their declaration on what has been decided around the Sooner State. That declaration could then be considered for approval in an emergency meeting.

No action was taken on the discussion. In the meantime, all Washington County Offices have limited access to the public. However, County buildings do remain open to the public so necessary business can still be conducted. This is to limit contact with the public so everyone stays safe and clean. Anyone that is sick is asked to stay home.