Posted: Mar 23, 2020 1:48 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2020 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis

Over the weekend, District One Commissioner Randall Jones asked Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher what he should do if a county employee believes he or she may have the coronavirus, but that employee is without sick leave. At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Fisher gave his response to everyone in attendance.

Jones said one of his employees felt ill so the employee attempted to get a test, but was unsuccessful in doing so.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said if you feel like you may have symptoms of the coronavirus, it is best to check with your primary care doctor first.