Posted: Mar 23, 2020 2:19 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2020 2:23 PM

Garrett Giles

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact all over the world and it has shaken our country, and our communities, to the core.

Pastor Rod MacIlvaine at Grace Community Church said there are many who feel anxiety over what might happen, both medically and economically, in the next month. He said President Trump recently issued a National Day of Prayer, and many participated, but he says that it is important that we continue to pray.

You are invited for a brief interactive prayer for Bartlesville and the surrounding area on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3, on Bartlesville Radio's Facebook page via Faebook Live, or on KWONTV.com. Pastor MacIlvaine will lead the service through those outlets at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Pastor MacIlvaine said if you want to pray along at home, you can download the prayer outline by clicking the “Pray for Our City” button at BartlesvilleRadio.com. He said we should come together and tune-in to pray for the welfare of our communities.