Posted: Mar 23, 2020 5:49 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2020 5:49 PM

Garrett Giles

As reported on Friday, the Dewey Fire Department and other agencies responded to a structure fire at Jesse’s Auto Body.

Dewey Fire Chief Chad Schueler said a welding accident caused the flames to rise that day. He said sparks caught old insulation on fire in the structure, and when the doors were open in the shop, the fire grew quickly.

Damages include a collectible car on a lift that caught on fire, two trailers, and tools. One of the trailers lost all of the siding on its back side. The other trailer received smoke damage.

Fortunately, other cars and collectibles were moved before the fire occurred at Jesse’s Auto Body located at Lake Shore and Highway 75. The main lesson learned from Friday’s fire is that doors should be closed to suffocate a fire. Chief Schueler said taking oxygen away from a flame saves lives, homes and businesses.

Chief Schueler said the doors were opened prior to the arrival of emergency personnel. He said the intentions were good, but that action caused more damage to the structure because open air fed the flames.

Dewey Fire and others were able to put out the blaze though. The Bartlesville Fire Department, the Copan Fire Department, the Washington County Fire Department, the Sheriff's Office, the Dewey Police Department , and the Red Cross assisted the DFD on Friday.

A fire like this can be taxing on a volunteer fire department, and Chief Schueler applauded Captain Mike Bolinger for his swift actions to call for mutual aid. He said that was a professional move by one of the guys to volunteers with Dewey Fire.

The Saturday after the fire saw the citizens of Dewey helping Jesse's Auto Body. Chief Schueler said he saw approximately 10 trucks and trailers, tractors and dusters full of people lending a hand. He said he is proud that people were out helping a neighbor in his time of need.