Posted: Mar 24, 2020 10:48 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2020 1:36 PM

Garrett Giles

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma has jumped from 81 to 109, but there are no new cases of the virus that have been confirmed locally.

On Sunday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed that there was a second person that tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington County. The OSDH says there are still no reported cases of the Coronavirus in Nowata and Osage counties.

There are now three reported COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma. Two were men in their 50’s. One man was from Tulsa County, while the other was from Pawnee County. The most recent death was a woman in her 60’s from Cleveland County.

735 COVID-19 tests in Oklahoma have come back negative. 25 people have been reported to be hospitalized. The only significant change when it comes to those who have tested positive for the virus has been seen in those aged 18 to 34. On Monday, there were zero cases in that age range, but there are now 26 positive cases as of Tuesday.

