Posted: Mar 24, 2020 1:07 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2020 1:07 PM

Garrett Giles

In order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, three health systems in Tulsa County announce a new update to their visitation policies.

Effective on Tuesday, the following facilities will no longer allow visitors for adult patients: Hillcrest HealthCare System (all Oklahoma hospital locations), Ascension St. John (all Oklahoma hospital locations) and Saint Francis Health System.

Also effective Tuesday, due to the special considerations for infant and children’s care and labor and delivery care, one hospital visitor is allowed to accompany a child or labor and delivery patient to an appointment, delivery and postpartum hospital care. This person must be over the age of 18, including siblings.

These restrictions apply to the following facilities:

Ascension St. John Medical Center

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips

Ascension St. John Broken Arrow

Ascension St. John Owasso

Ascension St. John Sapulpa

Ascension St. John Nowata

High-level critical care, palliative care, hospice and adult patients requiring assistance from a guardian or caregiver will be addressed on a case-by-case basis regarding visitation.

All three health systems are requesting that visitors with a fever, who may be sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms not visit the hospital unless they are seeking medical treatment. These visitation changes are only temporary. The cooperation of the public on this decision is very much appreciated.