Posted: Mar 24, 2020 1:53 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2020 2:57 PM

Garrett Giles

Given the circumstances with COVID-19, everything is business as usual at the Washington County Detention Center in Bartlesville.

During the Washington County Commissioner meeting on Monday, Sheriff Scott Owen said the jail smells of bleach and disinfectant cleaner. He said he was in the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville las Friday, and he noted that the County Jail smells more like a hospital than the hospital does.

Sheriff Owen said the staff and deputies at the Detention Center is doing an excellent job at staying clean and in good health. Nearly a week ago, Sheriff Owen said they released four to six non-violent prisoners from the jail. He said this was a part of a jail-wide 'common sense approach' that prioritizes the health and safety of inmates and staff.

The Sheriff's Office is still limiting in person contact, and they have suspended all inmate visitations until April 10th. All civilian fingerprinting has also been suspended.