Posted: Mar 24, 2020 2:17 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2020 2:17 PM

Ty Loftis

In this time of uncertainty and unrest, there are those in the community dire for supplies of all kinds. Mary Martha's Outreach of Bartlesville is a place to go for those supplies and Judy DuVall says this is a time those donations are most welcome.

As recently as Tuesday, the Wal Mart Distribution Center stopped by Mary Martha's Outreach to give donations. DuVall is thankful for that because she is seeing more people come into the Outreach Center on a daily basis.

DuVall said they are in the most need for meat products at the moment, but they are always accepting donations of other food items, furniture, clothing and other household goods. Mary Martha's Outreach is located at 1845 W. 4th Street in Bartlesville . For more information, you may call 918-337-3703.