Posted: Mar 24, 2020 2:54 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2020 3:01 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey has locked its doors to City Hall, the police department and library.

City Manager Kevin Trease said this decision was made to protect the city's employees from the Coronavirus. He said it was best for the health of all involved.

Business will continue as usual in City Hall despite the closed doors. You are asked to call the city at 918.534.2272 if you have any questions. There is also a drop box at City Hall if you need to make utility payments.

City Manager Trease said the Dewey City Council will reevaluate everything on the evening of Monday, April 6th. He said it depends on the situation surrounding COVID-19.

An emergency meeting will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Ave. During the meeting, the council will look to strengthen the language in the emergency ordinance that was put into place last Thursday. The city election set for April 7th may be rescheduled to June 30th as well.

While the meeting will be open to the public, the City of Dewey asks for limited attendance.

Lastly, Trease commended Dewey's businesses for taking extra precautions during this pandemic. He said they have gone above and beyond what has been asked of them, which has helped the City of Dewey immensely.