Posted: Mar 24, 2020 3:07 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2020 3:07 PM

Max Gross

A dispute over which of Nowata’s three districts would pay for the mowing of a cemetery ensued at Monday’s Nowata County Commissioners meeting. The conflict was surrounding who would pay for the mowing of the relocated cemetery which is owned by the county. District one commissioner Burke LaRue had a suggestion.

Ultimately Commissioners Doug Sonenberg and Troy Friddle did not allow LaRue’s motion for a split bid to pass. Sonenberg cited that District one had handled all mowing of that cemetery in the past. The item will appear on a future agenda where a bid could be awarded. The bid packet also included mowing for the County Courthouse.