Posted: Mar 24, 2020 4:58 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2020 5:06 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department is taking extra precautions when it comes to enforcing the law during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BPD still has the interest of public safety to deal with. If someone commits a lower level misdemeanor crime, the police department has decided to cite and release said individual as opposed to taking them to jail.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said the BPD will arrest anyone who commits felonious crimes like assault, driving under the influence and domestic abuse. Chief Roles said the police department will keep enforcing the law in Bartlesville, and they have not changed their practices when it comes to public safety.

There is more thoughtfulness that is being exercised. Chief Roles said they want to be more cognizant as to who they take to jail. He said this could mean choosing a safer, alternative route for those who commit those lower level misdemeanors.

Misdemeanor crimes like shoplifting, public intoxication, and driving with a suspended licenses will be looked at differently until deemed otherwise. Those with city warrants will not be arrested at this time.

With that in mind, the BPD taking steps to be aggressively active in the community to limit the more serious crimes that could occur during these unusual circumstances.

Chief Roles said the police department is aware, they are taking extra steps, and they are doing everything in their power to stay in front of the criminal element. He they are going to take a serious look at businesses in the hopes of preventing vandalism or burglaries to them. He said they may also see an increase in violent crimes as tensions rise during the uncertainty surrounding today.

Contact with people has changed slightly as well. Chief Roles said if you call to report stolen property, an officer may call you over the phone to get the report from you instead of visiting your home. He said you can also visit the BPD's website to report crimes online as appropriate.

These actions are to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If a serious emergency occurs, however, the BPD is going to respond. Chief Roles said if you are a victim of a serious crime, report it immediately. He said if there is an emergency, call 911. Local law enforcement is there for you and they are going to enforce laws, but they may handle situations differently to protect themselves and others from the Coronavirus.

There is uncertainty as to when the pandemic may end or what our lives may look like, but life continues. Chief Roles said they are going to work in the best interest of the community. He said they will continue to evaluate the COVID-19 situation as we press on day-by-day.

In the meantime, practice social distancing, wash your hands, minimize contact with people, and stay home if you must. Chief Roles said we can all be part of the solution, especially if we look after one another. He said he does not want the public to take the law into their own hands, but we can certainly be a good witness for the people and property around us.

Be a part of the solution. Chief Roles said we must be mindful of our current situation and respect the Coronavirus. He said minimizing fear is also a must; we are going to get through this, we are going learn from it, and we are going to become better citizens because of it. That is what we do in Bartlesville.

There will be a time where we look back at COVID-19, Chief Roles said he believed without a doubt that we will walk away stronger. He said he believes Bartlesville will stay strong together and take care of each other because that is what Bartlesville does.

The Bartlesville Police Department will launch the first episode for the “Behind the Badge” podcast on social media at 1:00 p.m. on Monday. They will address issues surrounding COVID-19 further.