Posted: Mar 25, 2020 1:14 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2020 1:14 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Wednesday morning that Osage County has its first confirmed positive test for the COVID-19 virus. Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts has little information on the case because the State Department of Health isn't giving out much information.

The State Health Department isn't releasing the information because they don't want to cause any panic across the county. Even after the first confirmed case, Roberts says he is still looking for critical supplies to keep his citizens safe.

Roberts continues to advise residents to avoid large groups and wash their hands as often possible.