Posted: Mar 25, 2020 2:39 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2020 3:33 PM

Max Gross

While there have yet to be any confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nowata County at this time, it is believed that the virus has made its way into the county. Nowata County Emergency Management Director Laurie Summers speculated on Monday that that were pending cases in the county.

Although those cases have yet to be reflected in the numbers reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. In a press briefing on Tuesday, Governor Kevin Stitt mentioned that there could be anywhere from 500 to 1,000 cases in the state despite reported numbers.

With uncertainty surrounding the community, Nowata County Sheriff Mirta Hallett encouraged residents to check on their neighbors.

You can reach the sheriff’s office at 918-273-2287 if you are concerned about anyone in the community.