Posted: Mar 25, 2020 2:50 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2020 2:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Health officials are recommending that citizens stay indoors as much as possible during the coronavirus pandemic. Schools recently closed making it difficult for students to utilize workout equipment as well. Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash encourages students to be active, as long as they don't congregate in large groups.

In addition to being the Superintendent, Cash is also the girls basketball coach for Pawhuska, so he knows how vital it is for kids to remain active.

The OSSAA is scheduled to meet on Thursday to determine if they will continue with a spring sports schedule.