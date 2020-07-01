Posted: Mar 25, 2020 3:42 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2020 3:51 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council held an emergency meeting on Wednesday morning to consider amendments to their mitigation measures in response to COVID-19.

Both Mayor Tom Hays and City Manager Kevin Trease read the three page resolution. Trease said they are living under Gov. Kevin Stitt's order since they are one of the many counties in Oklahoma that have seen a positive case or cases for the Coronavirus.

Effective just before midnight on Wednesday, all bars of any type who do not provide items for off-premises consumption shall be closed to the public, and restaurants are restricted to providing only drive-thru, take out or delivery orders.

Mitigation measures in the amended resolution include:

1. All public or private events or gatherings of ten (10) people or more, in or on a City-owned or City-operated facility or property, are hereby discouraged, until such time as the Mayor determines, except as required by law

2. All special events permit holders, previously issued under the City of Dewey, are being contacted and will determine whether to postpone or to cancel. No further special event permits will be issued while these measures remain in effect.

3. The Dewey Public Library is hereby closed to the public

4. The use of City owned meeting rooms for public gatherings of any size is hereby prohibited

5. All gatherings for social, spiritual, and recreational purposes, including but not limited to community civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events; parades, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers and similar activities are strongly discouraged while these measures are in effect

6. Effective 11:59 Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 and continuing as long as these measures are in effect, all bars of any type who do not provide items for off-premises consumption shall be closed to the public

7. Effective 11:59, Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 and continuing as long as these measures are in effect, all bars of any type which provide items from off-premises consumption, and restaurants are restricted to providing only drive-thru, take-out, or delivery of food, sale of pre-packaged alcohol as authorized for sale under state law, or sale of other retail items as authorized for sale by law. These establishments shall not allow ingress or egress into their facilities by the public

8. Municipal Court is hereby postponed. No failure to appear warrants will be issued or served while these measures remain in effect

9. The restrooms located at Don Tyler Park are hereby closed to the public. The parks will remain open; the public should take precaution and be aware that the playground equipment has not been sanitized

10. Effective 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 and continuing as long as these measures are in effect, the following places are closed to the public and all persons; Athletic gyms, exercise facilities, and indoor sport facilities

11. On March 24th, 2020, the Governor of the State of Oklahoma issued the Fourth Amended Executive Order 2020-07 that all businesses not identified as being within a critical infrastructure sector as defined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and located within a county experiencing community spread of COVID-19; as identified by OSDH on its website, shall close. This shall be in effect as of 11:59 p.m. March 25th, 2020, and shall remain in effect until April 16th, 2020.

12. Utility cutoffs are hereby suspended. Amounts due will not be forgiven

13. The City Manager is directed and authorized to close public facilities as needed, initiate measures to limit the risk of exposure for City employees, establish mandatory disinfection protocols for all City facilities, and take other actions necessary to preserve the health and safety of City employees

14. These measures will take effect on Thursday, March 25th, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. and shall stay in effect until April 16th, 2020, or until the order is rescinded by the Governor of the State of Oklahoma