Posted: Mar 26, 2020 7:07 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2020 7:07 AM

Evan Fahrbach

If you are looking for a fun activity for the whole family on Thursday evening, and to win some prizes, 100.1 – KYFM will be playing an interactive bingo game live on the air.

Shut-in Songbox will air from 7-8 Thursday night.

It is a music bingo game, where participants will listen to the show live and mark off their bingo spaces based on what songs are played during the program. Once you have a bingo, call 918-336-1400 for some great free prizes. They will be given out based on who calls in first.

Hosts of the show, Jackie Manning and Michael Duncan with JAM Productions came up with the idea, and they explain why.

You can easily sign up for bingo cards online at THIS LINK.

You only have to enter your email, and how many people will be playing. You have until 4:00 PM on Thursday to sign up for the cards. They will be emailed to you, you can print them, copy them down, play from your phone or whtaever is easiest.

The game is presented by KYFM, Truity Credit Union and JAM Productions.

It should be a free and fun way to spend Thursday evening.