Posted: Mar 26, 2020 8:44 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2020 9:53 AM

Garrett Giles

Martha’s Task has made the decision to close its doors temporarily.

Laura Walton, the Executive Director for the Bartlesville non-profit said this is just a little time away to allow distancing to work well. She said they are still working on masks from home and sending them out.

Call 918.336.8275 or send an email to marthastask@yahoo.com if you have items to drop off. You can also reach out to set up an appointment to get a mask. Martha’s Task extends its love and peace to you at this time.

Martha's Task provides job training to low income women in the community serving some of the most vulnerable populations including the homeless, mentally ill, domestic violence victims and those who are marginalized by the difficulties of living in poverty. In addition to seamstress training, the organization provides an emergency assistance program through which women can earn cash for an immediate need such as bill, prescription or groceries.