Posted: Mar 26, 2020 9:02 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2020 9:02 AM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Mahoney has been relieved of his duties. Interim City Manager for the city, Tonya Bright, confirmed Mahoney was fired on Tuesday and didn’t want to elaborate further.

Lorrie Hennesy is currently serving as the interim police chief.