Posted: Mar 26, 2020 9:50 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2020 9:50 AM

Max Gross

A Collinsville man was reported dead on Wednesday after his fishing boat capsized. According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, 42-year-old Robert O’Donnell was fishing on a private pond with a passenger. The boat starting taking on water forcing both occupants into the water.

The passenger swan to shore while O’Donnell clung to the boat as it sank and never resurfaced. The Limestone Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene. The Rogers County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation.