Posted: Mar 26, 2020 10:25 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2020 10:25 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has seen a large increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases with 248 being reported. This is up from 164 cases statewide on Wednesday. Washington County is reporting five cases, Osage County has three cases and Nowata County has no reported cases. Although a positive case was announced in Nowata on Wednesday night it was not been reflected in the OSDH data.

There are an additional two deaths in Cleveland County, a female in her 90s and a male in his 60s. There are seven total deaths in the state. The total number of statewide deaths is seven. With the number of cases rising each day, the OSDH urges the public to follow the Governor's "Safer at Home" executive order.