Posted: Mar 26, 2020 1:15 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2020 1:18 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council has decided to reschedule an election pertaining to the appointment of officers to sit on the Council.

This took place during an emergency meeting on Wednesday. City Manager Kevin Trease said the Election Board informed them that all elections previously scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 7th needed to be moved to a later date. He said the resolution rescinds the election that was to take place on April and it extends the terms of existing councilmembers to the first Monday of July.

They extended the terms for the Council members because their charter says their authority would end in the first meeting of May otherwise. The election pertaining to the appointment of officers to sit on the Dewey City Council has be rescheduled for Tuesday, June 30th.

Councilman Wayne Sell asked if there has been word or guidance from officials as to whether or not COVID-19 could affect the new scheduled dated as well. Trease said he has not heard anything about that, but that it is not out of the question.

As for the pending races for seats on the Dewey City Council, Mayor Tom Hays was the only one who had filed for his seat on the Dewey City Council in February, so he will remain as Dewey’s mayor.

Ward One City Councilor Wayne Sell filed in February as an incumbent for his seat. Running against Sell is Michael Bean. Fighting for the Ward Two seat on the Dewey City Council will be the incumbent Stephanie Hicks going against Terry Meade.

Running unopposed for the Ward Three seat is Cordell Rumsey. Ashley Clark elected not to run as an incumbent for the seat. Lastly, incumbent Kay Bales will duke it out with David Williams for the Ward Four seat.