Posted: Mar 26, 2020 2:00 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2020 2:00 PM

Ty Loftis

In recent years, students wishing to obtain their drivers license had to pass the reading proficiency test in eighth grade. That test will not be given to students this year, as school buildings are closed for the remainder of the year. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has been in contact with the State Department of Education about how to deal with this issue and Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash says this crop of eighth grade students will be exempt from having to pass the test.

All Oklahoma Department of Motor Vehicle centers remain open at this time.