Posted: Mar 26, 2020 2:07 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2020 2:17 PM

Garrett Giles

During the pandemic we're living in, we must be cautious, especially with scammers.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles asks you to be aware, and if things seem too good to be true, it probably is. He said we should be aware for those who are vulnerable in our community as well.

This includes being aware for an older neighbor or friend. If someone is not comput savvy, you can teach them the ropes as well. You can even help a parent if they are not computer literate. Just do something.

Chief Roles said you should be cautious. He said it takes common sense to not be so agreeable with people trying to scam you on the phone. The same goes for clicking on highly questionable links you may receive via email.

There are predators out there that are on the prowl during these harrowing times. Chief Roles said we should expect these predators as we move forward.

The Bartlesville Police Department has not seen a spike in scams because of COVID-19. Chief Roles said he does not know if this is the case. He said it might be because they scammers are not operating at full capacity, these non-emergency crimes are not being reported, or people may have educated to the point that they are not falling for scams anymore.

This is a trend the BPD hopes will continue. However, if you just so happen to be a victim of a Coronavirus scam, you should call the BPD's non-emergency number, which is 918.338.4001. Chief Roles said reporting these crimes will inform the BPD as to what is going on so they can inform others.