Posted: Mar 26, 2020 3:51 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2020 3:54 PM
Gov. Stitt's Day of Prayer to Air at 6:30 p.m.
Garrett Giles
Following Governor Kevin Stitt's proclamation declaring Thursday, March 26th, a statewide Day of Prayer, Oklahoma faith leaders have united together at a special prayer and worship event titled “Let Hope Rise: Together In Prayer for Oklahoma.”
The event, hosted by Transformation Church in Tulsa, will begin at 6:30 p.m. tonight and will be televised live on television and radio broadcasters across Oklahoma. Viewers can also stream online at transformchurch.us/.
You can listen to the worship experience on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3. It will also air on 1500 AM, 99.1 FM KPGM.
