Posted: Mar 27, 2020 9:36 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2020 9:39 AM

Garrett Giles

Rumors can spread like wildfire, but the Bartlesville Police Department is taking to Facebook to extinguish the flames.

According to the BPD’s address on Friday morning, there are no curfews in Bartlesville. Rumors that were circulating were saying that there was a 9:00 p.m. curfew while we wait this Coronavirus pandemic out.

The police department added that you do not need a form or permission to leave your home. You will not be stopped by police for being out of your home. The BPD is not restricting travel out of Bartlesville either.

Earlier this week, Chief Tracy Roles told us that police officers are still working 24/7 to protect and serve everyone in the community. If you need an officer, the BPD is available to you.

Chief Roles also said if you violate a traffic law (i.e. speeding, not stopping at stop signs, etc.) and officer can issue you a citation. He said parking regulations in downtown Bartlesville have changed, too.

While there has not been a serious rise in scam cases during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Roles is still asking everyone to be aware of these predators. He said we must take care of one another during these strange times.

The BPD hopes this clears up misconceptions for everyone. They hope you continue to enjoy life and they ask that you stay safe.