Posted: Mar 27, 2020 1:28 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2020 1:31 PM

Tom Davis

Due to concerns about the coronavirus, the organizers made the difficult decision to cancel Denim and Diamonds for Saturday, April 18th, event to benefit The Journey Home--a “home” for individuals with 30 days or less life expectancy who have limited financial and caregiver resources.

Board member Polly Wilson appeared on Community Connection Friday morning to announce the event for the 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization was cancelled. Wilson says, "Under the circumstances with COVID-19, it was the right thing to do."

Wilson and her team informed the sponsors of the event of their decision to cancel Demin and Diamonds and wanted to return the money to them, but the sponsors told The Journey Home that they could keep the money in order to keep the doors open.

If you want to make a donation to The Journey Home, log on to https://www.thejourneyhomeok.org/how-can-i-help .