Posted: Mar 28, 2020 8:42 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2020 8:45 AM

Garrett Giles

The U.S. Postal Service is taking extra precautions to protect employees and others from COVID-19, and those protective measurers can be felt in the post office on SW Jennings Avenue in Bartlesville.

When you walk through the door, you will see a plastic covering draped over the service desk to guard workers from the public, and vice versa. There is yellow tape scattered six-feet apart in the Retail Lobby’s waiting line as well. This is to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for social distancing during the pandemic.

Earlier in the week, USPS released a statement on actions they will take to continue their services while protecting all that use those services.