Posted: Mar 28, 2020 9:25 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2020 9:53 AM

Garrett Giles

Highway 60 east of Nowata has reopened after being closed down for quite some time due to bridge replacement.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation closed east and westbound lanes of Highway 60 in December 2018 to replace two bridges three miles east of the U.S. 169 junction. Drivers were directed to use U.S. 169 and State Highway 28 through Childers as a detour during the closure.

The 8.4-million dollar-project replaced the US-60 bridges over the Verdigris River and Kentucky Creek. The spans are located approximately four and five miles east of the U.S. 169 junction. ODOT finished their work by their early 2020 deadline.

The Nowata Police Department noted this opening on Facebook. The NPD asks that you be cautious now that the roadway is open. They do not want people to be complacent, and they want you to stop and check both ways before coming onto the highway. This means being aware of traffic as you approach an intersection along that re-opened strech of highway.