Posted: Mar 29, 2020 6:20 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2020 6:20 AM

Garrett Giles

A Skiatook man died in a fatality collision over the weekend in Tulsa County.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Owasso Fire Department pronounced Michael Hulsey deceased at the scene of the accident, which occurred near Sperry on U.S. Highway 75 southbound at 96th Street North. Owasso Fire said Hulsey suffered from massive injuries.

19-year-old Joel Barlow and 18-year-old Tyson Barlow from Broken Arrow were in the other vehicle. Both teens were uninjured.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol the collision is still under investigation.