Posted: Mar 30, 2020 9:46 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2020 9:53 AM

Tom Davis

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we do things for the short term--work, play and even the way we conduct events for worthy causes.

With that in mind. Paths to Independence announced that its Light It Up Blue Bartleville for Autism Run is going virtual this year.

The money raised usually goes to the summer operations at Paths to Independence but during this situation with COVID-19 disruptions, the funds will go to general operations.

