Posted: Mar 30, 2020 10:15 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2020 10:15 AM

Max Gross

Local case numbers continue to rise as the Oklahoma Department of Health released its latest information on the coronavirus. Washington County has 20 confirmed cases, Osage County now has 11 confirmed cases and Nowata County has four confirmed cases. Statewide there are 481 confirmed positive cases and 17 deaths. There are no reported deaths in the tri-county area.

On Monday March 23, there were 81 reported cases across the state and two in Washington County. Nowata and Osage Counties did not have any reported cases one week ago. The largest demographic remains those who are 65 years or older who have tested positive 169 times.