Posted: Mar 30, 2020 10:28 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2020 10:33 AM

Garrett Giles

A resolution to accept a donation of $8,000 from the Cherokee Nation to the Washington County Sheriff's Department for the Operational Supply Fund was approved by the County Commissioners on Monday.

Sheriff Scott Owen said the WCSO normally gets a financial donation once year from the Cherokee Nation. He said they donated $3,400 for the replacement of body cameras for county jailers in Bartlesville.

Councilwoman Dora Smith Patzkowski visited with the Sheriff's Office a few weeks prior to the arrival of this year's check from the Tribe. At the time Patzkowski told the WCSO that they should be receiving the donation soon.

The $8,000 from the Cherokee Nation this year came as a pleasant surprise to the Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Owen thanked the Cherokee Tribe for supporting the Washington County like they always do. He added that the donation could not have come at a better time for the WCSO.

Sheriff Owen said the WCSO will continue to maintain a healthy, working relationship with the Cherokee Nation and the Marshals Service. Commissioner Mike Dunlap also stated in the Commissioner's meeting on Monday that the assistance from the Cherokee Nation and law enforcement over the years has been greatly appreciated.