Posted: Mar 30, 2020 10:36 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2020 10:36 AM

Max Gross

Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt’s executive order pertaining to the coronavirus was a topic of discussion at Monday morning’s Nowata County Commissioners meeting. Enforcement of these orders has brought forward a lot of questions from the community. Nowata County Emergency manager Laurie Summers speaks on the situation.

The orders from the state permit only essential businesses to stay open. Also, gatherings of ten people or more are outlawed as well. Most people are abiding by this, but others are concerned that not all members of the community are taking part in preventative measures. Summers says it is up to government officials to lead the way.

District three commissioner Troy Friddle encouraged all citizens to listen to what the governor and president are saying because they are the most informed. Nowata County is reporting four confirmed COVID-19 cases.