Posted: Mar 30, 2020 2:28 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2020 2:34 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly firing shots at a man and a pregnant woman. Kahlyah White appeared in Washington County Court on Monday where she was charged with felony counts of shooting with intent to kill and threatening to kill.

According to an affidavit, the incident in question took place around 9:30 p.m. at the 1100 block of Keeler Avenue in Bartlesville. A male victim got into a verbal argument with White. The victim’s pregnant girlfriend came out of the residence to try to get him inside. The victim claims that White pulled out a gun and fired two shots in their direction.

Police later found two shell casings and Xanax pill in that area. Bond for White was set at $50,000.