Posted: Mar 30, 2020 2:49 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2020 2:50 PM

Max Gross

The City of Bartlesville will hold a virtual meeting for the COVID-19 Emergency Advisory Board on Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will start with the introduction of the board with an explanation of its purposes and goals.

City and state ordinances will also be covered. Concerns, needs, impacts and possible mitigation measures could be discussed as well. The meeting is allowed to be held online in accordance with the recently passed senate bill 661 which modifies the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act.

The meeting webcast can be found here.