Posted: Mar 31, 2020 10:26 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2020 10:28 AM

Garrett Giles

Efforts to protect the environment through energy efficiency have earned Public Service Company of Oklahoma the U.S. Department of Energy’s ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year designation.

Each year, the DOE’s ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. Award winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners.

PSO’s Partner of the Year award specifically recognizes the Company for the delivery of energy efficiency programs, which includes PSO’s Energy Saving Products, Home Rebates/Multiple Upgrades, and New Homes programs.