Posted: Apr 01, 2020 12:07 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2020 12:07 PM

Ty Loftis

The statewide candidate filing period begins Wednesday, April 8th and will run through Friday, April 10th at 5 p.m. Candidates filing for state offices will do so through the Secretary of the State Election Board in Oklahoma City. If filing for a county office, you will go through the Secretary of the County Election Board.

Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said that in November, a vote will be held for the Court Clerk, County Sheriff, County Clerk and County Commissioner for District Two.

For election related information, you may call 918-287-3036 or email osagecounty@elections.ok.gov.