Posted: Mar 31, 2020 1:56 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2020 1:56 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners decided it would be best to keep the courthouse and all other county-owned buildings closed at this time in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Despite this, Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher wanted to make it clear that for anyone who felt the need to report any violent crimes, they could still do so by going to the courthouse.

For more court-related questions, you may call the Osage County Courthouse at 918-287-4104.