Several healthcare officials called for all of Bartlesville’s daycares to close amid concerns of the COVID-19 virus. Dr. Gopal Chandrasekharan, a pediatrician at the Ascension Jane Phillips Medical Center detailed his concerns during a virtual meeting of the newly-formed COVID-19 Emergency Advisory Board. Children can transmit the diseases asymptomatically he said. Dr. Kyle Craig further explained the concerns with daycares.

The members of the board acknowledged that this puts stress on those essential workers and others who rely on child care. The medical experts also reiterated several times that most children are not at risk of catching COVID-19. However, transmitting of the disease to others is the underlying issue. Dr. Gopal says many members of the medical community share this opinion.

The closure of daycares is one of a handful of items that the board could possibly recommend to the city council for action. Other items include possibly limiting capacity at large retailers, guidelines for garage sales and possibly extended the city mitigation ordinance past Arpil 6th. The advisory board plans to meet every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. going forward.