Posted: Apr 01, 2020 2:16 AMUpdated: Apr 01, 2020 2:16 AM

Tom Davis

An Osage County man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into some trees about three miles west of Hominy.

According to OHP, Bryan Goad, a white male, age 52, of Hominy was westbound on State Highway 20 just after 3:30 pm Tuesday when his motorcycle left the roadway to the right continuing approximately 265 feet impacting a small tree. The vehicle continued an additional 30 feet impacting a large tree ejecting the driver from the motorcycle.