News
State of Oklahoma
Posted: Apr 01, 2020 7:29 AMUpdated: Apr 01, 2020 8:55 AM
PODCAST: Sen. Inhofe Talks COVID-19
Tom Davis
U.S. Senator James Inhofe of Oklahoma phoned into our studios Wednesday to give us his update on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Senator breaks down his update into five categories:
The Hospitals
The Vaccine
The Small Business Loans
The Individual Recovery Payment
The Unemployment
Senator Inhofe invites you to check https://www.inhofe.senate.gov/coronavirus often for the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic.
« Back to News