Garrett Giles

Normally Spirit Church in Bartlesville drops Easter eggs from a helicopter in April to give local kiddos something to smile about and enjoy, but those plans have changed due to COVID-19.

The “EasterVille” event was scheduled to take place at Spirit Church. Instead, the local church has decided to leave Easter eggs in the front yards of Bartians that have registered for the event.

Registration is full for the free program provided by Spirit Church. The eggs will be placed at the homes that have signed up in the days (April 8th through April 11th) leading up to Easter Sunday. Once the eggs are planted, churchgoers that put the eggs in the yard will ding-dong ditch the residence. Once the home’s occupants come out into the world, the egg hunt will commence, making Easter special and safe.

