Tom Davis

Many businesses are facing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, but Green Country Village Senior Living Center is meeting head on.

Casey Williams explains with Green Country Village says they are following all the the federal guidelines to ensure the health and safety of the redsidents.

Green Country Village Senior Living Community is discontinuing large group activities and have closed the dining room for now in observance of social distancing. Instead, workers are delivering meals door-to-door and taking more time to check on the residents more often.

Williams says Green Country Village is getting a lot of positive responses from relatives of the residents on way the facility and the staff are managing things.

To keep the spirits of residents up, Green Country Village staff created a makeshift Ice cream "truck" or modified cart complete with the music one would normally hear on a real ice cream truck.

Wlliams say the ice cream truck is a big hit as it brings back happy memories for the residents.