Posted: Apr 01, 2020 2:19 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2020 2:19 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners are doing all they can to keep their employees safe during this time of uncertainty. In order to do that, they are trying to figure out a way to keep county offices open, but have the fewest number of employees there.

This is why the commissioners are going to leave it up to each county-elected official on how to best deal with the situation. County Clerk Shelia Bellamy talks about how her office is handling the predicament.

One thing the commissioners were unsure about is how the employees were to get paid if they were asked to take off. The commissioners got some sense of direction near the end of the meeting when District Attorney Mike Fisher received an email from a representative at the state auditor's office.

All-county owned buildings are closed to the public, but they can be reached via phone call or email.