Posted: Apr 01, 2020 2:20 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2020 2:20 PM

Max Gross

Like several other area schools Nowata is offering free meal services for students while the school is shut down. It was declared last month by the Oklahoma State Board of Education that all schools will close for the remainder of the year. Any kid age 1-18 can receive free breakfast and lunch from Monday through Friday regardless of where they go to school. Samantha Patton with Opaa Food Management says they are trying to extend the service into the summer.

Pickup sites include Glenn C. Moore Elementary, Nowata Gardens apartments and Ironmen apartments as well as several other locations. All you need to do is fill out an online order form to denote how many meals are needed and on which days.