Ty Loftis

An Osage County resident has reported that they received a phone call from someone with an 879 area code and they claimed to be with Publisher’s Clearing House.

They requested the caller obtain a money gram and send that to a hotel in Bartlesville. The scammer said once they received the money gram, they would go to the residents house and “give them millions.” The Osage County Sheriff’s Office warns that if you get a call like this, don’t share any of your personal information.

The United States Secret Service has also urged the public to use vigilance during these uncertain times, as they see two major scams taking place.

They say citizens are receiving phone calls, text messages and emails with people saying they are with the government and the conversation revolves around issuing the federal government incentive checks. Individuals are being asked to provide birth dates, social security numbers and other personal data to receive their checks.

The other scam involves citizens receiving an email from what appears to be a hospital or other local health agency. The email suggests that the person receiving the email has been exposed to the coronavirus and they should click on a link in order to get tested. This link provides personal information to a scammer and they can then load viruses to your computer. It is important to be cautious when communicating with unknown persons.