Posted: Apr 02, 2020 11:57 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2020 12:11 PM

Garrett Giles

City of Bartlesville-issued landfill coupons will not be accepted at Osage Landfill effective Friday, April 3rd.

The coupons are issued to Bartlesville residents as part of the City’s Annual Clean-up Program, which allows residents one free trip to the landfill during the calendar year. The program is suspended at the request of the landfill and will be reinstated after restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.

For more information about this or for regular landfill hours, contact Osage Landfill at 918.336.3159.