Posted: Apr 03, 2020 6:44 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2020 6:44 AM

Tom Davis

Reports suggest that Continental Resources founder Harold Hamm of Oklahoma City is among those oil company executives invited to meet Friday with President Trump at the White House to discuss the oil price war that has seriously wounded the U.S. oil and gas industry.

POLITICO’s Morning Energy Report on Thursday indicated the meeting would involve Hamm who is a major Trump donor, as well as ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth and Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub. The political newsletter cited three sources in reporting those who were invited.

“I’m going to meet with the oil producers on Friday. I’m going to meet with independent oil producers also on Friday or Saturday. Maybe Sunday. We’re going to have a lot of meetings on it,” Trump told reporters at a media conference on Wednesday.

“Worldwide, the oil industry has been ravaged,” he said. “Its very bad for Russia, its very bad for Saudi Arabia. I mean, its very bad for both. I think they’re going to make a deal.”

OK Energy reports that Trump has long had a close ear to Harold Hamm’s energy advice. The Continental Resources leader was among those in the oil and gas industry who helped Trump in his presidential campaign. Trump has often repeated his description of Hamm as “a guy who can put a straw in the ground and find oil.”

The CEOs from the larger companies are expected to argue that no White House intervention in the market is needed and that companies with strong balance sheets will be able to weather the market downturn.

The CEOs of American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers and American Petroleum Institute, which sought the meeting, wrote to Trump Wednesday echoing that the administration should not intervene in the crude import market. Still, Hamm has been vocal in calling for President Donald Trump to mitigate the collapse in oil demand and has called for import penalties on Saudi Arabia for “dumping” its crude.

The president said Wednesday that he hopes Russia and Saudi Arabia would reach a deal soon to calm global oil markets.

Sources: http://www.okenergytoday.com/ and Reuters